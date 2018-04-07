Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP criticises health minister on ‘poor state’ of hospitals in Punjab

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar (left) talks to a patient at a hospital. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed anger at Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique over the dilapidated state of hospitals in Punjab.

While hearing the suo motu notice taken on condition of the city’s medical facilities, the chief justice questioned Punjab Health Minister Rafique's performance saying no work has been done in the sector. He also asked Khawaja Salman if his job was to only look after transfer and postings of employees.

The CJP observed Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should be called to show him the poor state hospitals of Punjab were in.

The provincial minister responded to Chief Justice Nisar’s reservations by saying that his department worked on the upgradation of hospitals.

Khawaja Salman said his department took Children Hospital Lahore from 500 to a 1,200-bed facility. He added they also made operational the health facilities in Arifwala tehsil of Pakpattan and Wazirabad city of Gujranwala.

However, the CJP remarked, no work was done in Punjab for the treatment of cancer patients. He observed the provincial government had only called in doctors from abroad to serve them.

Taking notice of the cases related to the health sector in the Lahore registry, the CJP also sought details of employment of a vice chancellor for Nishtar Medical College, Multan. He also ordered that recommendations for improvement of Punjab hospitals should be put up on the respective websites.

The CJP also remarked that locals should send their suggestions regarding hospitals to the authorities concerned within 15 days.

Note: The previous version of the story erroneously referred to Khawaja Salman Rafique as Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on health, the error has been rectified and regretted.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

 Updated 10 hours ago
Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Updated 10 hours ago
Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Updated 11 hours ago
Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

 Updated 12 hours ago
‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

 Updated 12 hours ago
Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Updated 14 hours ago
One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Explosion in Karachi leaves two dead, six injured

Explosion in Karachi leaves two dead, six injured

Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM