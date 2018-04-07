CJP criticises health minister on ‘poor state’ of hospitals in Punjab

CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar (left) talks to a patient at a hospital. Photo: File

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed anger at Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique over the dilapidated state of hospitals in Punjab.

While hearing the suo motu notice taken on condition of the city’s medical facilities, the chief justice questioned Punjab Health Minister Rafique's performance saying no work has been done in the sector. He also asked Khawaja Salman if his job was to only look after transfer and postings of employees.

The CJP observed Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should be called to show him the poor state hospitals of Punjab were in.

The provincial minister responded to Chief Justice Nisar’s reservations by saying that his department worked on the upgradation of hospitals.

Khawaja Salman said his department took Children Hospital Lahore from 500 to a 1,200-bed facility. He added they also made operational the health facilities in Arifwala tehsil of Pakpattan and Wazirabad city of Gujranwala.

However, the CJP remarked, no work was done in Punjab for the treatment of cancer patients. He observed the provincial government had only called in doctors from abroad to serve them.

Taking notice of the cases related to the health sector in the Lahore registry, the CJP also sought details of employment of a vice chancellor for Nishtar Medical College, Multan. He also ordered that recommendations for improvement of Punjab hospitals should be put up on the respective websites.

The CJP also remarked that locals should send their suggestions regarding hospitals to the authorities concerned within 15 days.

Note: The previous version of the story erroneously referred to Khawaja Salman Rafique as Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on health, the error has been rectified and regretted.

