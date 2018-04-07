Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 07 2018
GEO NEWS

PML-N lawmaker Ramesh Kumar joins PTI, hopes Nisar follows suit

GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

Ramesh Kumar alongside PTI chairman Imran Khan during a news conference - Video Geo News 

ISLAMABAD: Ramesh Kumar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of the National Assembly on a minority seat, announced to join Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday. 

Kumar made the announcement during a joint press conference with PTI chief in the federal capital. 

"I refused to be a part of the PML-N after the language and stance they adopted following the Panama Papers case,"the MNA said.

Responding to a question, the MNA said, "I hope Chaudhry Nisar joins PTI too."

Claiming that he "always practised politics of principles" and raised his voice on issues of human rights, Kumar said, "I was one of the few to speak up against the incumbent government's decision to privatise the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)."

All parties agreed 2013 elections were rigged: Imran

'Even ROs were involved in the rigging in General Elections held in 2013'

Kumar claimed that when PML-N leaders did not listen to him, he wrote columns in newspapers to get his point of view across.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI chairman Imran Khan said, "Quaid-e-Azam struggled and created Pakistan to protect minorities."

"We will protect minorities by bringing in a rule of law," he said.

The PTI chief added, "We will ensure and create equal opportunities for minorities."

Kumar was elected as a member of the National Assembly on a reserved seat for minorities on the PML-N ticket in the General Elections 2013.

Earlier in March, MNA Nisar Jutt deserted the ruling PML-N to join the PTI, along with his aides.

Prior to that, the PML-N lost two lawmakers from Gujranwala to Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Last year saw a series of political switchings, with a number of political workers and lawmakers joining Imran Khan-led PTI.

To name a few, Pakistan People’s Party Nazar Gondal, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Babar Awan joined the PTI last year.

In May 2017, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide also switched to the PTI, whereas, former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Jatoi left the PML-N to join Imran’s party. 

