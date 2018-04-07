Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sharif family wants to save its corruption by disrespecting judiciary: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

Imran Khan addressing media alongside Ramesh Kumar - Video Geo News 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that the Sharif family is making efforts to save its corruption by disrespecting the judiciary. 

Addressing a joint press conference with Ramesh Kumar, a former Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz  (PML-N) lawmaker, who has joined PTI today, Imran said that the entire country is witnessing how the nation is standing with the judiciary. 

"Everyone has faith in the Supreme Court's new leadership," said the PTI chief. 

Imran also demanded that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif disclose his sources of income and the means through which he had transferred the money abroad. 

"Wajid Zia is being attacked because he can’t speak [against them]," Imran said, in a reference to the head of the Joint Investigation Team that probed the Panama Papers case. 

Discussing the 2013 General Elections, he alleged that the returning officers, too, were involved in the rigging of the polls, and all political parties were in agreement over the rigging of the elections. 

The PTI chief also accused political rival Pakistan Peoples Party of buying votes in the recently held Senate elections. 

“Asif Zardari is mistaken that he can buy the Punjab chief minister post by spending money like he did during the Senate elections,” Zardari stressed. 

Addressing a rally on April 4, Zardari had claimed that his party would not even let the PML-N retain the chief minister slot in Punjab. 

'Hope Chaudhry Nisar joins PTI'

Ramesh Kumar, while answering questions of journalists, said that he hoped Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan would also join the party, to which Imran added that the 'party had just started.'

"Chaudhry Nisar is like my elder brother and he kept assuring me that things would change [in PML-N] so I had stayed [with the party] this long,"

The PTI chief, toward the end of the press conference, announced that the party will hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 20.

