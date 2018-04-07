Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
Web Desk

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

A young aspirant bowls in the nets during PCB's talent hunt programme in FATA, conducted in collaboration with Pakistan Army 

RAWALPINDI: Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor hailed the talent hunt programme conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in North Waziristan Agency for the youth of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

In a tweet on Saturday, the DG ISPR lauded the trials as “another indicator of peace”. He thanked the PCB for providing an opportunity to the FATA youth to showcase their talent and said such programmes would be introduced in other agencies as well.

“This is another indicator of peace. Normalcy returning. The vibrant youth of NWA going through PCB talent hunt program. Soon in other agencies as well IA. Thanks to @TheRealPCB talent hunt team for affording a deserving opportunity to FATA Youth; the real future,” he tweeted.

The PCB, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, organised trials at the Younis Khan Cricket Ground in Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency on Saturday.

The trial team consisted of former Test cricketer and head coach of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Mushtaq Ahmed, leg-spinners Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah, and General Manager NCA Ali Zia.

Selected players will be part of the PCB skill development camp under the auspices of the NCA, in an initiative designed to help the youth of FATA to showcase their talent and represent at the national level at par with other sportspersons from across the country.

In September last year, an exhibition match between a Pakistan XI team and UK Media XI at Miranshah was a testimony to the defeat of terrorists' narratives.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

'Day to remember' as record-setting Rafa returns in style

'Day to remember' as record-setting Rafa returns in style

 Updated 15 hours ago
India slammed for ‘lack of discipline’ after bad-tempered hockey draw against Pakistan

India slammed for ‘lack of discipline’ after bad-tempered hockey draw against Pakistan

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar creates world record in international cricket

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar creates world record in international cricket

 Updated 18 hours ago
Uzbekistan beat Pakistan 4-1 in Davis Cup tie

Uzbekistan beat Pakistan 4-1 in Davis Cup tie

 Updated 18 hours ago
Fourteen killed as ice hockey team bus crashes with truck in Canada

Fourteen killed as ice hockey team bus crashes with truck in Canada

 Updated 20 hours ago
PCB taking 'gradual steps' to bring back cricket: Najam Sethi

PCB taking 'gradual steps' to bring back cricket: Najam Sethi

 Updated 23 hours ago
Advertisement
Pakistan draw against India with dramatic last-minute goal

Pakistan draw against India with dramatic last-minute goal

 Updated 22 hours ago
MMA star McGregor released on $50k bail after New York assault

MMA star McGregor released on $50k bail after New York assault

 Updated yesterday
PCB talent hunt programme team to visit Miranshah

PCB talent hunt programme team to visit Miranshah

Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM