MQM-P's factionalising unfortunate, says Farooq Sattar

LAHORE: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar said on Sunday that the party's splitting into factions is unfortunate.



He was speaking to the media after landing in Lahore.

Referring to the recent split of MQM-P between Sattar's 'PIB group' and the party's Rabita Committee-led 'Bahadurabad group', Sattar said he is trying to end the factionalisation within the party, adding that they "will settle on a formula soon to keep the party united".

Talking about the upcoming elections, the MQM-P leader said the party will take part in elections in Punjab, adding that they will look for party workers who can be given tickets to contest the polls.

Sattar said further that he will go to Faisalabad today to attend a workers’ convention.

Talking about Karachi's issues, he said being the economic hub of the country, Karachi’s destabilisation leads to the country’s destabilisation.