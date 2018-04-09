Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

President Mamnoon issues ordinance approving tax amnesty scheme

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday issued the Foreign Assets (Declaration and Repatriation) Ordinance bringing into effect a tax amnesty scheme announced by the prime minister earlier this week.

The ordinance encompasses assets obtained on installments, declaration of property as per the "fair market value" and its confiscation by the government in case of violation, declared and undeclared foreign assets, including "real estate, mortgaged assets, stock and shares, bank accounts, bullion, cash, jewels, paintings, accounts and loan receivables, beneficial ownership or beneficial interests or contribution in offshore entities and trusts."

It said the officials appointed by the government for the implementation of the ordinance would be empowered. The provisions of the ordinance shall apply to all citizens of Pakistan wherever they may be, except "holders of public office, their spouses and dependent children."

The foreign assets declared and repatriated into Pakistan within the due date shall be chargeable to tax at the rates specified in the Table below:

The particulars of any person making a declaration under the ordinance, or any information received in any declaration made under the ordinance, shall be confidential.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had unveiled a five-point tax reforms package on Thursday, which included a tax amnesty scheme for undeclared foreign and domestic assets, and reduction in income tax rates.

The prime minister launched the amnesty scheme and reforms package in a last-ditch attempt at broadening the government's revenue base, merely 55 days before the end of the government's tenure.

Five-point tax reforms package

⯈ CNIC (Computerised National Identity Card) number to become NTN tax number.

⯈ Reduction of income tax rates:

-Tax exemption on annual income up to Rs1.2m

-5% tax on annual income between Rs1.2 and Rs2.4mn

-10% tax on annual income between Rs2.4 and 4.8mn

-15% tax on annual income above Rs4.8mn

⯈ One-time tax amnesty scheme:

Citizens can declare previously undeclared:

-Local liquid assets at 5% penalty;

-Foreign cash assets at 2% penalty;

-Assets/fixed property abroad at 3%;

-Dollar accounts can be declared and kept abroad at 5% penalty

⯈ Property sector tax reform:

The government says most tax evasion occurs in real estate transactions. There are huge gaps in property values and the amounts at which they are registered, said the prime minister.

-1% Advance Income tax on all property transactions

-Advance tax to be adjusted in income tax liability

-Federal govt to recommend maximum 1% local, provincial taxes

-Govt can buy property by paying 100% above declared value

⯈ Monitoring of taxpayers:

Govt to monitor financial records of citizens and issue notices if it finds tax evasion. Parliament to decide penalties.

PM announces tax reforms package, amnesty scheme for non-filers and undeclared assets

Five-point reforms package on income tax announced at end of EAC meeting

Tax evasion has been rampant in Pakistan, where only 1 percent of the adult population pays tax.

Announcing that all 120 million national identity card holders would be assigned tax numbers, Abbasi had told a news conference in Islamabad: "If you don't pay taxes, Pakistan will not be sustainable."

He had said that politically exposed persons (PEPs) and their families were not eligible to benefit from the scheme — valid till June 30.

"Under the amnesty plan, all Pakistanis will be able to declare their unreported income and assets and bring their money into the tax base after paying a 5 percent one-off penalty," Abbasi had said.

'Scheme doesn't violate money laundering laws'

Adviser to the prime minister on Finance Miftah Ismail assuaged the concerns of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Saturday and assured the tax amnesty scheme does not violate money laundering laws.

FATF concerns: Miftah Ismail says tax amnesty scheme doesn’t violate money laundering laws

Adviser to PM on finance says he has received an e-mail from global money-laundering watchdog FATF

“Pakistan’s tax amnesty scheme adheres to all international anti-money laundering laws,” the adviser on finance said while speaking to Geo News.

Ismail shared that he has received an e-mail from the global money-laundering watchdog, FATF, calling for global needs and the agreed-upon guidelines to be respected.

“The FATF has stressed upon strict monitoring of money laundering and terrorist financing activities,” the Pakistani premier’s financial adviser said.

Ismail further said he has not responded to the email as yet.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to achieve 6pc growth rate, says PM Abbasi

Pakistan to achieve 6pc growth rate, says PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz asks PML-N members to refrain from issuing statements against defectors

Shehbaz asks PML-N members to refrain from issuing statements against defectors

 Updated 2 hours ago
College student raped, murdered in Sargodha

College student raped, murdered in Sargodha

Updated an hour ago
Five injured in suicide attack on FC checkpost in Quetta

Five injured in suicide attack on FC checkpost in Quetta

 Updated an hour ago
Security guard killed in Karachi robbery attempt

Security guard killed in Karachi robbery attempt

 Updated 5 hours ago
End in sight to load-shedding? K-Electric, SSGC make headway in negotiations

End in sight to load-shedding? K-Electric, SSGC make headway in negotiations

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Jang/Geo defamation case: Court grants 10 days to Imran Khan's counsel

Jang/Geo defamation case: Court grants 10 days to Imran Khan's counsel

Updated 4 hours ago
Intezar murder: Father expresses dissatisfaction over JIT, police probe

Intezar murder: Father expresses dissatisfaction over JIT, police probe

 Updated 6 hours ago
People of Rawalpindi rejected Imran Khan, says Hanif Abbasi

People of Rawalpindi rejected Imran Khan, says Hanif Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM