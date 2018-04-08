Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 08 2018
Web Desk

Police arrest five for torturing, filming man in Faisalabad

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

FAISALABAD: Police on Sunday arrested five people allegedly involved in torturing a man and filming him from Faisalabad.

In an assault case filed against the suspects, it was stated that the accused kidnapped Kashan over a monetary dispute, and videotaped his torture during captivity. The incident took place on March 30.

Earlier, the medical report confirmed assault on the victim but it's interesting to note that the law enforcement authorities rather sent Kashan to jail on charges of issuing a bogus cheque, giving a clean chit to the suspects involved.

As the video of the torture went viral, the CCPO Faisalabad took notice of it and directed officials to arrest of culprits. 

Following the CCPO's directives, police lodged a case in Jhang Bazar police station against the suspects and apprehended five suspects. One more suspect remains at large.

Police say they are further investigating the matter.

