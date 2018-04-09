Can't connect right now! retry
Farooq Sattar celebrates 59th birthday, says MQM-P is an 'ideological party'

Monday Apr 09, 2018

LAHORE: Dr Farooq Sattar, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief, celebrated his birthday here in the city during the wee hours of Monday morning, Geo News reported.

Leaders of the MQM-P, as well as common people, joined Sattar to celebrate his 59th birthday and cut the cake.

On the occassion, the MQM-P head stated that his political party was an "ideological" one.

Talking about the numerous problems that Karachi, Pakistan's industrial hub, faces at present, Sattar said his party intends to discuss the issues, as well as the plans, with citizens and supporters through campaigning ahead of the general elections.

