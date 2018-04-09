Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
APP

Pakistan and China ink MoUs on gas pipeline, refinery

By
APP

Monday Apr 09, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Li Yanming, Vice President of Power China Limited witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Inter-State Gas Systems (ISGS) of Pakistan and Power China for laying of North-South Gas Pipeline at Sanya (China) on Monday.

"The pipeline would serve as a secure and continuous supply of affordable gas in areas currently showing increased demand for power generation and industrial use," a press release issued from the PM Office said.

The Prime Minister is in China to attend the Boao Economic Forum.

The Prime Minister also witnessed the signing of another MoU between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Power China for construction of up-country deep conversion oil refinery and laying of a crude oil pipeline.

This project will help in reducing costs of petroleum products currently being transported via road from refineries in southern parts and also ensure uninterrupted supply.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Masood Khalid, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Updated 4 hours ago
CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

 Updated 23 minutes ago
Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Updated 6 hours ago
Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM