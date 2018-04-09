Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 09 2018
GEO NEWS

Intezar murder: Father expresses dissatisfaction over JIT, police probe

GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 09, 2018

KARACHI: The father of Intezar Ahmed, who was allegedly killed by a group of policemen, on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the case.

Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on the night of January 13.

Talking to media here, Ishtiaque Ahmed said he has not even been provided with the JIT report while the same has been given to the suspects.

“I was surprised to see the report with the suspects,” he said.

Eight officials dismissed in Intezar murder case

The action was taken after the final police inquiry report signed by the DIG CIA on the murder case was released

Ahmed also alleged the police were supporting the suspects, but said he has faith in the judiciary.

This is the second JIT to probe the case, after Intezar’s father raised objections over the first one. The Sindh Home Department formed another JIT on Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s instructions on February 12.

ATC reserves verdict on suspects’ plea

An anti-terrorism court hearing the case reserved its decision today on the suspects’ plea to transfer the case to a sessions court and adjourned the hearing until April 19.

In their plea, the suspects argued that acts of terrorism do not apply in the case, while the prosecution maintained that the case spread terrorism in the country which is why it should be heard in the ATC.

Eight officials of the ACLC are in custody for allegedly opening fire at Intezar, while Sub-Inspector Tariq Rahim is out on interim bail.

