Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

College student raped, murdered in Sargodha

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 09, 2018

First-year student raped, strangled to death after being allegedly kidnapped: police 

SARGODHA: A college student, who was allegedly kidnapped a week ago, was found dead on Monday after being subjected to sexual abuse, police said.

The woman named Misbah, who was a first-year student at a government girls’ college and a resident of Moazzamabad village in Sargodha, was strangled to death, according to police. Initial post-mortem report of the incident revealed evidence indicating she was raped before her death, police added.

The local authorities handed over the deceased’s body to her grieving family after conducting the post-mortem, and registered a case against ‘unknown persons’. Investigation into the incident is under way.

Protests mount over rape, murder of Faisalabad university student

Outraged colleagues of the deceased protest inaction over the heinous incident

Last month, a similar incident drew enraged protesters out on the streets after a Government College University Faisalabad student, Abida, was found raped and murdered after going missing for days.

In a wave of protest reminiscent of the outrage that followed the rape and murder of minor Zainab earlier this year, social media users started the hashtag #JusticeForAbida on Twitter to demand swift action against the culprit(s), who remain at large. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Updated 4 hours ago
CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Updated 6 hours ago
Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM