College student raped, murdered in Sargodha

First-year student raped, strangled to death after being allegedly kidnapped: police

SARGODHA: A college student, who was allegedly kidnapped a week ago, was found dead on Monday after being subjected to sexual abuse, police said.

The woman named Misbah, who was a first-year student at a government girls’ college and a resident of Moazzamabad village in Sargodha, was strangled to death, according to police. Initial post-mortem report of the incident revealed evidence indicating she was raped before her death, police added.

The local authorities handed over the deceased’s body to her grieving family after conducting the post-mortem, and registered a case against ‘unknown persons’. Investigation into the incident is under way.

Last month, a similar incident drew enraged protesters out on the streets after a Government College University Faisalabad student, Abida, was found raped and murdered after going missing for days.

In a wave of protest reminiscent of the outrage that followed the rape and murder of minor Zainab earlier this year, social media users started the hashtag #JusticeForAbida on Twitter to demand swift action against the culprit(s), who remain at large.