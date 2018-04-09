Pakistan to achieve 6pc growth rate, says PM Abbasi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: File

BEIJING: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while speaking at Boao Forum in China on Monday, said that Pakistan will maintain 6 per cent growth rate this year.

The conference in Hainan province is being attended by top leaders from China, Philippines, Singapore, Mongolia, Austria and several other countries.

Known as 'Asia's Davos', the conference will also host Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will deliver a keynote speech at the forum.

PM Abbasi said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the most visible part of One Belt and One Road Initiative and would give benefit to both countries.

"Pakistan's adoption of yuan as the reserve currency would be very beneficial for bilateral trade. It will help yuan to become an international currency," PM Abbasi said.

He said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor would promote connectivity in Asia.

"Pakistan aspires to see growth in the region and is very optimistic about One Belt and One Road Initiative, and is sure that it will benefit the region and the world," the premier said.

He said that Pakistan has built 1,700 miles of multi-lane motorways and set up special economic zones, adding that the Gwadar port is providing access to the sea to Central Asian countries.



He commended China for being champion of economic liberalization in a time when the US is talking about protectionism.

"Pakistan does not believe in protectionism. Opening and liberalization is the way forward," he said.