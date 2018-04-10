Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

CCTV footage of the attempted robbery. Photo: Geo News 

FAISALABAD: The closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a robbery attempt here in the city was obtained by Geo News Monday night, wherein an unarmed civilian was injured while trying to stop a dacoity in progress.

Farooq was approached by two robbers on a motorcycle who attempted to rob him, sources said. Upon his resistance, the dacoits opened fire, injuring him but not critically.

CCTV footage of attempted robbery. Photo: Geo News
 

As he lay wounded, the suspects managed to flee the crime scene with cash stolen from him, sources added.

Farooq was shifted to the Civil Hospital by the area's residents, whereupon he was declared out of danger. Officials of the Batala Colony police station said no case was registered; however, an investigation was initiated in this regard.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

Updated 4 hours ago
CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Updated 6 hours ago
Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

 Updated 6 hours ago
Have taken all suo motu notices over basic rights: CJP Nisar

Have taken all suo motu notices over basic rights: CJP Nisar

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM