Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

CCTV footage of the attempted robbery. Photo: Geo News

FAISALABAD: The closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a robbery attempt here in the city was obtained by Geo News Monday night, wherein an unarmed civilian was injured while trying to stop a dacoity in progress.

Farooq was approached by two robbers on a motorcycle who attempted to rob him, sources said. Upon his resistance, the dacoits opened fire, injuring him but not critically.

As he lay wounded, the suspects managed to flee the crime scene with cash stolen from him, sources added.



Farooq was shifted to the Civil Hospital by the area's residents, whereupon he was declared out of danger. Officials of the Batala Colony police station said no case was registered; however, an investigation was initiated in this regard.