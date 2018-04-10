Nawaz still waiting for 'NRO' to save him, claims Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed, Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed has claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif tried to get an 'NRO' on March 23 but failed to do so.



Rasheed was referring to the National Reconciliation Order initiated by the former military chief and president Pervez Musharraf to bring back the Pakistan Peoples Party leaders to the country in return for wiping off the corruption cases against them.

Speaking at the launch of former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat’s book, Rasheed said that everyone in Pakistan practices the politics of power.

He added that Nawaz has been trying to get his hands on an NRO to have all the cases and investigations against him wound up, however, he has failed to get his hands on any deal as yet.

The AML chief also said that during the Kalashnikov case, none of the other MNA's sided with him.

He also added that the day the Nawaz family starts speaking the truth will be their last day in politics.

He further added that in Pakistan's political landscape, the conclusion of cases takes so long that an entire generation comes of age before any meaningful result.