Islamabad court rejects Musharraf's plea to dismiss Abdul Rashid Ghazi murder case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Tuesday dismissed former president General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf's plea to dismiss Abdul Rashid Ghazi’s murder case.



Additional Session Judge Raja Asif Mehmood issued the short order on the plea filed by Musharraf's counsel Akhtar Shah.

Ghazi was killed in an army operation on Laal Masjid in July 2007. The operation code-named as Operation Sunrise was a confrontation between militants and the Government of Pakistan led by President Musharraf.

Of the 164 SSG Army commandos that participated in the operation, as many as 10 martyred and 33 were wounded.



The former president is named proclaimed offender in the case for not appearing before the court's hearings.

