Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Islamabad court rejects Musharraf's plea to dismiss Abdul Rashid Ghazi murder case

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Tuesday dismissed former president General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf's plea to dismiss Abdul Rashid Ghazi’s murder case.

Additional Session Judge Raja Asif Mehmood issued the short order on the plea filed by Musharraf's counsel Akhtar Shah.

Ghazi was killed in an army operation on Laal Masjid in July 2007. The operation code-named as Operation Sunrise was a confrontation between militants and the Government of Pakistan led by President Musharraf.

Of the 164 SSG Army commandos that participated in the operation, as many as 10 martyred and 33 were wounded.

The former president is named proclaimed offender in the case for not appearing before the court's hearings.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Khawaja Asif's Iqama issue failure of Pakistan's democracy: Imran

Khawaja Asif's Iqama issue failure of Pakistan's democracy: Imran

Updated 27 minutes ago
PTI lawmaker Siraj Muhammad Khan joins PML-N

PTI lawmaker Siraj Muhammad Khan joins PML-N

 Updated 43 minutes ago
ECP bans recruitment for government jobs

ECP bans recruitment for government jobs

Updated 53 minutes ago
Did Shireen Mazari refer to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq as ‘yaar’?

Did Shireen Mazari refer to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq as ‘yaar’?

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP orders police to arrest 70-year-old who reportedly married minor girl in Balochistan

CJP orders police to arrest 70-year-old who reportedly married minor girl in Balochistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
US embassy official involved in fatal accident has not left country: Asif

US embassy official involved in fatal accident has not left country: Asif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
We follow law, Constitution not our free will, says CJP

We follow law, Constitution not our free will, says CJP

Updated 5 hours ago
18 KP police sniffer dogs die within four years

18 KP police sniffer dogs die within four years

Updated 5 hours ago
Mustafa Kamal welcomes another MQM-P leader in PSP

Mustafa Kamal welcomes another MQM-P leader in PSP

Updated 46 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM