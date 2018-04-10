Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
Web Desk

PCB names players for Test camp ahead of Ireland, England tours

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

The initial Test camp will be held at Gaddafi Stadium from April 11 to 15

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday named the players for the initial Test camp from April 11 to 15 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore ahead of the team’s tour of Ireland and England next month.

The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has called the following players for the camp:

Batsmen:

1. Azhar Ali

2. Sami Aslam

3. Haris Sohail

4. Asad Shafiq

5. Babar Azam

6. Fakhar Zaman

7. Usman Salahuddin

8. Fawad Alam

9. Saad Ali

10. Imam-ul-Haq

Spinners:

11. Bilal Asif

12. Muhammad Asghar

13. Shadab Khan

14. Kashif Bhatti

Fast bowlers:

15. Muhammad Amir

16. Muhammad Abbas (exempted as allowed to play county in England)

17. Hasan Ali

18. Rahat Ali

19. Mir Hamza

Wicketkeepers:

20. Sarfraz Ahmed

21. Muhammad Rizwan

All-rounders:

22. Fahim Ashraf

23. Hussain Talat

Player Development:

24. Shaheen Shah Afridi

25. Musa Khan

The following players have not been considered due to injuries:

Yasir Shah (Hip fracture. Rest and rehab 6-12 weeks)

Shan Masood (knee injury)

The final Test squad will be announced later and another camp for the selected players will continue from April 18-22. The squad will depart on April 23.

