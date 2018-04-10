PCB names players for Test camp ahead of Ireland, England tours

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday named the players for the initial Test camp from April 11 to 15 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore ahead of the team’s tour of Ireland and England next month.
The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has called the following players for the camp:
1. Azhar Ali
2. Sami Aslam
3. Haris Sohail
4. Asad Shafiq
5. Babar Azam
6. Fakhar Zaman
7. Usman Salahuddin
8. Fawad Alam
9. Saad Ali
10. Imam-ul-Haq
11. Bilal Asif
12. Muhammad Asghar
13. Shadab Khan
14. Kashif Bhatti
15. Muhammad Amir
16. Muhammad Abbas (exempted as allowed to play county in England)
17. Hasan Ali
18. Rahat Ali
19. Mir Hamza
20. Sarfraz Ahmed
21. Muhammad Rizwan
22. Fahim Ashraf
23. Hussain Talat
24. Shaheen Shah Afridi
25. Musa Khan
The following players have not been considered due to injuries:
Yasir Shah (Hip fracture. Rest and rehab 6-12 weeks)
Shan Masood (knee injury)
The final Test squad will be announced later and another camp for the selected players will continue from April 18-22. The squad will depart on April 23.
Comments