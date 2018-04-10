NAB arrests Nisar Morai after SHC rejects bail plea

Nisar Morai. Photo: File

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau Karachi on Tuesday arrested former Chairman Fisherman Cooperative Society Nisar Morai and Sultan Siddiqui after their bails were rejected by the Sindh High Court.

Morai is named as one of the absconders in the murder case of former PSM chairman Sajjad Hussain, who was gunned down in the Defence Housing Authority in 1998, he is also accused of misusing his authority, embezzlement of funds, illegal appointments and awarding fake contracts during 2014-15, causing a loss of over Rs343 million to the national exchequer.

He was appointed as FCS director in December 2013, later took over as chairman in January 2014 and remained head of the FCS till June 2015. The NAB reference accuse him of holding another public office and drawing salary till May 2015 as a medical officer (BS-18) in the health department.

The NAB reference alleges that Morai allegedly made 343 illegal appointments in the FCS without following due process and procedure.