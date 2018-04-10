Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB arrests Nisar Morai after SHC rejects bail plea

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

Nisar Morai. Photo: File

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau Karachi on Tuesday arrested former Chairman Fisherman Cooperative Society Nisar Morai and Sultan Siddiqui after their bails were rejected by the Sindh High Court.

Morai is named as one of the absconders in the murder case of former PSM chairman Sajjad Hussain, who was gunned down in the Defence Housing Authority in 1998, he is also accused of misusing his authority, embezzlement of funds, illegal appointments and awarding fake contracts during 2014-15, causing a loss of over Rs343 million to the national exchequer.

He was appointed as FCS director in December 2013, later took over as chairman in January 2014 and remained head of the FCS till June 2015. The NAB reference accuse him of holding another public office and drawing salary till May 2015 as a medical officer (BS-18) in the health department.

The NAB reference alleges that Morai allegedly made 343 illegal appointments in the FCS without following due process and procedure.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Khawaja Asif's Iqama issue failure of Pakistan's democracy: Imran

Khawaja Asif's Iqama issue failure of Pakistan's democracy: Imran

Updated 23 minutes ago
PTI lawmaker Siraj Muhammad Khan joins PML-N

PTI lawmaker Siraj Muhammad Khan joins PML-N

 Updated 39 minutes ago
ECP bans recruitment for government jobs

ECP bans recruitment for government jobs

Updated 49 minutes ago
Did Shireen Mazari refer to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq as ‘yaar’?

Did Shireen Mazari refer to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq as ‘yaar’?

 Updated 2 hours ago
CJP orders police to arrest 70-year-old who reportedly married minor girl in Balochistan

CJP orders police to arrest 70-year-old who reportedly married minor girl in Balochistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
US embassy official involved in fatal accident has not left country: Asif

US embassy official involved in fatal accident has not left country: Asif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
We follow law, Constitution not our free will, says CJP

We follow law, Constitution not our free will, says CJP

Updated 5 hours ago
18 KP police sniffer dogs die within four years

18 KP police sniffer dogs die within four years

Updated 5 hours ago
Mustafa Kamal welcomes another MQM-P leader in PSP

Mustafa Kamal welcomes another MQM-P leader in PSP

Updated 42 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM