Tuesday Apr 10 2018
GEO NEWS

CM Sindh extends Rangers' special powers in Karachi for 90 days: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has extended Rangers' special policing powers in Karachi for a period of 90 days, sources informed Geo News Tuesday.

Sources said the Sindh Home Department has also written a letter to the federal government pertaining to the extension in Rangers' special powers.

Under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, the paramilitary force have been conferred with powers to independently act against criminals and suspected terrorists within Karachi division.

The period of special powers given to Rangers was to be expired midnight on Wednesday.

However, with the extension in powers, paramilitary personnel will now be able to take action against miscreants for maintaining law and order in the city for another 90 days.

