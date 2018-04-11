Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
Adil Parvez

18 KP police sniffer dogs die within four years

By
Adil Parvez

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

PESHAWAR: At least 18 sniffer dogs belonging to Khyber Pakthunkhwa police have died in the last four years due to a lack of care.

In 2014, 51 sniffer dogs were imported for KP police to establish a canine unit (K9) to help them deal with the rising wave of terrorism in the province.

Official documents show currently 67 sniffer dogs are part of KP’s K9 unit which also comprises of a unit director, a DSP-rank officer and 38 dog handlers.

However, due to untrained handlers and a lack of care at least 18 sniffer dogs part of the unit have died in the last four years, according to sources. Officials, however, claim the valuable dogs died due to various diseases and not because of a lack of care.

The force spent Rs25.5 million (Rs500,000 each) on purchase of the dogs in 2014 and the daily cost of feeding each dog is Rs231 which amounts to over Rs17 million in four years.

Besides assisting the police in operations against terrorists and other criminals, sniffer dogs are also used in rescue and search operations following natural calamities and other disasters. They are also used to detect explosives.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

 Updated 4 hours ago
Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

 Updated 5 hours ago
Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

 Updated 6 hours ago
Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

 Updated 10 hours ago
Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

 Updated 10 hours ago
Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM