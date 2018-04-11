CJP orders police to arrest 70-year-old who reportedly married minor girl in Balochistan

Representational image. Photo: File

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday ordered police to arrest within 10 days and present in court a 70-year-old man who has been accused of attempting to forcibly marry a minor girl in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah district.

The order came as a three-judge bench headed by CJP Nisar heard the underage marriage case at the Quetta Registry of the Supreme Court.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari, district deputy commissioner and Qila Abdullah district police officer were present during the hearing.

“A 70-year-old forcibly claimed my 10-year-old sister in 2017,” the brother said while stating that as per tradition if a man resorts to aerial firing outside your house he can claim a woman o f the house as his spouse.

He further alleged that he was kidnapped on July 6, 2017 from Qila Abdullah’s Gulistan area in connection with this case.

“We are being openly threatened and police is not arresting the suspects,” the girl’s brother added.

However, an investigating officer probing into the case said four suspects were arrested but they have been granted bail by the Supreme Court. He added that one suspect who is the main accused is absconding.

The CJP directed that the absconder be arrested immediately and adjourned the hearing of the case till April 23.