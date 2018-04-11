Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam, Hasan Ali awarded ICC ODI Team of the Year caps

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam and Hasan Ali were awarded their caps for being named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Team of the Year 2017.

In a tweet, Babar Azam dedicated this award to the brave women of the country, saying that he was raised by one.

The ICC ODI Team of the Year 2017 includes: 

  1. David Warner (Australia)
  2. Rohit Sharma (India)
  3. Virat Kohli (captain) (India)
  4. Babar Azam (Pakistan)
  5. AB de Villiers (South Africa)
  6. Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper) (South Africa)
  7. Ben Stokes (England)
  8. Trent Boult (New Zealand)
  9. Hasan Ali (Pakistan)
  10. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
  11. Jasprit Bumrah (India)
