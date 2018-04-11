Babar Azam, Hasan Ali awarded ICC ODI Team of the Year caps

Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam and Hasan Ali were awarded their caps for being named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Team of the Year 2017.
In a tweet, Babar Azam dedicated this award to the brave women of the country, saying that he was raised by one.
The ICC ODI Team of the Year 2017 includes:
- David Warner (Australia)
- Rohit Sharma (India)
- Virat Kohli (captain) (India)
- Babar Azam (Pakistan)
- AB de Villiers (South Africa)
- Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper) (South Africa)
- Ben Stokes (England)
- Trent Boult (New Zealand)
- Hasan Ali (Pakistan)
- Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
- Jasprit Bumrah (India)