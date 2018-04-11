Imran conspiring to create differences between Nawaz, Shehbaz: Maryam

Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is a ‘conspirator’.

“Imran Khan is conspiring to create differences between two brothers,” Maryam said while speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Islamabad.

Stating that in the past as well many attempts were made to create differences between Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam said, “But such conspiracies always failed and will continue to fail.”

Maryam’s statement comes after Imran said that the former prime minister is ‘cursing’ the judiciary and the army, while Shehbaz is trying to please them.

“Nawaz is busy cursing and abusing the army and the judiciary, while on the other hand, Shehbaz is busy trying to please them,” Imran said while speaking to party workers.

In February, PML-N's Central Working Committee met at the Sharif family residence in Model Town, Lahore and elected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as lifetime Quaid (leader) of the party and Shehbaz Sharif as the interim president.

At the time too, Maryam had dispelled rumours of differences and had tweeted: "We are Alhamdolilah ONE. We stand united. PML-N stands united."



