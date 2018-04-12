Pakistani wrestler Mohammad Bilal wins bronze at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan added one more Bronze medal to its tally at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Thursday when wrestler Mohammad Bilal won the Bronze medal by beating his opponent from England.



Bilal completely overpowered his opponent George Ramm and won the match 3:1 on points.

He has earlier defeated Gary Giordmaina of Malta and Charles Fernando Divoshan of Sri Lanka in initial matches but went down fighting against India’s Rahul Aware in the semi-final.



This is Pakistan's third medal (all bronze) in the Commonwealth Games. The earlier two medals were won by weightlifters.

