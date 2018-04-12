Can't connect right now! retry
Larkana singer murder suspect remanded into police custody

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

Samina Sindhu, a famous singer in Larkana, was shot dead by a guest at a wedding she was performing on April 10, 2018. Photo: Facebook
 

LARKANA: A local court granted seven-day remand of the prime suspect in Larkana singer Samina Sindhu murder case to police on Thursday. 

The suspect, identified as Tariq Jatoi, had opened fire on the famed performer during a wedding ceremony Tuesday night after she refused to accept his specific dance request, Geo News reported. It was later revealed that singer was pregnant at the time of her death.

Local sources disclosed that Jatoi, who had ordered her at gunpoint to entertain his wishes, had commanded her to stand up and dance, instead of singing while sitting.

While she did choose to stand up, she refused to dance on stage in front of the packed audience, following which she was shot at. Sindhu died on the spot in a case that the deceased's husband called a double homicide. A video of the incident also surfaced following the incident.

Murdered Larkana artist was pregnant, killed for declining dance 'request'

According to DIG Larkana Abdullah Sheikh, Sindhu's killer, identified as Tariq Jatoi, was arrested

Abdullah Sheikh, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) for Larkana, noted that the weapon used to murder the singer was recovered, a first information report (FIR) filed in the Kanga police station, and a medical test of the accused ordered.

Commenting that further action would be taken after the accused's medical report is released, the police officer explained that videos made during the wedding event would likely be made part of the consequent investigation.

