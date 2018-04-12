COAS warns against attempts to hurt Pakistan's integrity, pays tribute to martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday warned those attempting to hurt the integrity of Pakistan, assuring the nation that no harm would come to the country as long as they stand behind the armed forces.



"It has only been a short period of time that peace has returned to FATA, and some people have already started a movement. There are some people, both on the inside and outside, who are bent upon hurting the integrity of Pakistan," said the army chief, speaking at an awards ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

"We want to tell these people: No matter what you do, you can bring no harm to this country as long as the people of this nation stand behind its armed forces," he said.

Speaking at an awards ceremony, the army chief paid glowing tributes to the families of martyrs and war heroes of the country.

"No medal can substitute the sacrifices of the martyrs," said General Bajwa, adding that peace in the country prevails due to the martyrs and war heroes of Pakistan.

During his address, the army chief stressed that the sacrifices of the martyrs should never be forgotten.

"Nations that forget the sacrifices of their martyrs fade out [from history]," he said, advising the young officers to always remember the brave officers who laid their lives for the country.



"We do not want to forget these martyrs after complete peace is established in our country because they are part of our history," General Bajwa said. "We should never forget the martyrs and their families."



Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa handing over a medal to a martyr's family member during an awards ceremony held at the General Headquarters here on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Photo: ISPR

He expressed his faith that Pakistan was invincible until the time the nation is standing with it.

The army chief said he is often asked how Pakistan has managed to wipe out terrorists from its territory while the latter are wreaking havoc across the world.

"I tell them that till the time the Pakistani nation will keep producing mothers, daughters and wives who make sacrifices for this country, we will remain successful in our war against terrorism."

"I salute these mothers, daughters, wives, and parents [of the martyrs]," said General Bajwa.

The Sitara-e-Imtiaz was conferred on 32 military officers, while four officers and soldiers were awarded the UN Medal.



In the ceremony, where General Bajwa was the chief guest, two officers were awarded the Tamgha-e-Jurat and 33 officers and soldiers were given the Tamgha-e-Basalat.

The families of martyrs received awards from the army chief, who paid homage to their sacrifices for the country.