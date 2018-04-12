Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

COAS warns against attempts to hurt Pakistan's integrity, pays tribute to martyrs

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday warned those attempting to hurt the integrity of Pakistan, assuring the nation that no harm would come to the country as long as they stand behind the armed forces.

"It has only been a short period of time that peace has returned to FATA, and some people have already started a movement. There are some people, both on the inside and outside, who are bent upon hurting the integrity of Pakistan," said the army chief, speaking at an awards ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

The Corps Commanders' Conference acknowledges contributions of all stakeholders in rejecting terrorism, bringing security stability to country

"We want to tell these people: No matter what you do, you can bring no harm to this country as long as the people of this nation stand behind its armed forces," he said. 

Speaking at an awards ceremony, the army chief paid glowing tributes to the families of martyrs and war heroes of the country.

"No medal can substitute the sacrifices of the martyrs," said General Bajwa, adding that peace in the country prevails due to the martyrs and war heroes of Pakistan.

During his address, the army chief stressed that the sacrifices of the martyrs should never be forgotten. 

"Nations that forget the sacrifices of their martyrs fade out [from history]," he said, advising the young officers to always remember the brave officers who laid their lives for the country.   

"We do not want to forget these martyrs after complete peace is established in our country because they are part of our history," General Bajwa said. "We should never forget the martyrs and their families."

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa handing over a medal to a martyr's family member during an awards ceremony held at the General Headquarters here on Thursday, April 12, 2018. Photo: ISPR 
 

He expressed his faith that Pakistan was invincible until the time the nation is standing with it. 

The army chief said he is often asked how Pakistan has managed to wipe out terrorists from its territory while the latter are wreaking havoc across the world. 

"I tell them that till the time the Pakistani nation will keep producing mothers, daughters and wives who make sacrifices for this country, we will remain successful in our war against terrorism." 

"I salute these mothers, daughters, wives, and parents [of the martyrs]," said General Bajwa. 

The Sitara-e-Imtiaz was conferred on 32 military officers, while four officers and soldiers were awarded the UN Medal.

In the ceremony, where General Bajwa was the chief guest, two officers were awarded the Tamgha-e-Jurat and 33 officers and soldiers were given the Tamgha-e-Basalat.

The families of martyrs received awards from the army chief, who paid homage to their sacrifices for the country.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Government proposes amendments to NAB Ordinance: sources

Government proposes amendments to NAB Ordinance: sources

 Updated an hour ago
IT experts object to NADRA's e-voting software for overseas Pakistanis

IT experts object to NADRA's e-voting software for overseas Pakistanis

 Updated 3 hours ago
Won't allow 'anti-state agenda in garb of engineered protests' to succeed: COAS

Won't allow 'anti-state agenda in garb of engineered protests' to succeed: COAS

 Updated 2 hours ago
Fire doused at shop in Karachi's Bahadurabad

Fire doused at shop in Karachi's Bahadurabad

Updated 4 hours ago
Religious party’s protest blocks traffic in several cities

Religious party’s protest blocks traffic in several cities

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC to announce verdict on duration of disqualification under Article 62

SC to announce verdict on duration of disqualification under Article 62

 Updated 5 hours ago
Mazari on a roll: Yesterday it was ‘yaar’, today it’s ‘choo choo’

Mazari on a roll: Yesterday it was ‘yaar’, today it’s ‘choo choo’

 Updated 7 hours ago
Patari COO 'grateful' to women for speaking up about former CEO's 'vile behaviour'

Patari COO 'grateful' to women for speaking up about former CEO's 'vile behaviour'

 Updated 9 hours ago
Imran announces to remove PTI members who sold votes during Senate elections

Imran announces to remove PTI members who sold votes during Senate elections

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM