Mazari on a roll: Yesterday it was ‘yaar’, today it’s ‘choo choo’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Shireen Mazari has done it again.

Yes, the politician was at the centre of yet another scene in the Lower House of the Parliament.



Yesterday, laughter had echoed in the house after the veteran politician referred to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as ‘yaar’ (friend).

The streak continued today, as she asked Sadiq to stop her fellow female Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers from ‘choo choo’ (muttering).



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Shireen Mazari pictured while addressing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the National Assembly session held earlier today. Photo: Geo News

While the speaker dismissed the ‘yaar’ call yesterday stating that Mazari is “a friend and like an elder sister,” but this time around, he interrupted her and gave a ruling that “ladies including Mazari are not involved in ‘choo choo’.”

During the interaction between Mazari and the Speaker, the PML-N female legislators recorded a soft protest, however, the PTI lawmaker shrugged off their concerns with her trademark laugh.