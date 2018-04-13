Decisions against Nawaz made first, trials conducted later: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Moments after the Supreme Court in a historic verdict ruled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified for life, State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said the verdict is the same as Nawaz’s trial court case.



She added that decisions against Nawaz are made first and trials start later.

“This decision is similar to Supreme Court rulings which took former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the gallows and led to the assassination of Benazir Bhutto,” the information minister said while addressing the media in Islamabad on Friday.

Marriyum stated that time and again, democratically elected leaders of Pakistan are unceremoniously removed from their post. "This joke has already been played on previous premiers and all 17 prime ministers of Pakistan have faced a similar fate."

“Today’s decision is the same as Nawaz’s trial court case,” she added maintaining that a decision has been made on a trial which is still under way.

"From today an era of Nawaz Sharif's politics has begun which should be feared by our political opponents," the information minister added.



Claiming that not a “single rupee’s corruption has been proven against the former premier”, the information minister said, “The case on which Nawaz has been disqualified for life is still under way as is the case which disqualified him from his premiership.”

“The NAB court trial is incomplete and Wajid Zia has already said that there are no documents which state that Nawaz Sharif took salary form his son's company,” she said.

“Nawaz was first disqualified as prime minister, then removed as head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), his party was barred from participating in Senate elections and now they have ruled against him from holding a public office for life,” the minister said.

Reiterating that the PML-N quaid is still facing trials, Marriyum said, “The premier was elected through the votes of the people and the decision regarding his disqualification also lies with the people.”

She lamented, "A prime minister who ended terrorism and load-shedding from the country and initiated development projects has been disqualified for life."

“Pakistani people and PML-N workers should not lose heart, our cause will be strengthened after this decision,” the information minister added.

“PML-N workers are united as the real work has just begun, Pakistan was made on the basis of vote and after this decision the slogan of ‘respect the vote’ will only be strengthened.”

Responding to a question, she further said, “We all respect Pakistan’s constitutional institutions and respecting the Supreme Court is necessary for us all.”

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that lawmakers disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution will be unable to contest elections for the rest of their life.

Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal read out the verdict, which seals the political fate of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen and other lawmakers disqualified under the said article.

The court has ruled that the disqualification will hold until the court declaration disqualifying the lawmaker stands.

Moreover, the judges unanimously ruled that the Constitution states that those not 'honest' and 'truthful' as per law are banned from Parliament for life.