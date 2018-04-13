Only decision that matters is of public: PM Abbasi

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the only decision that has the biggest impact is from the public — hours after the Supreme Court gave its verdict disqualifying former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for life.

The prime minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the first unit of the Neelum Jhelum hydropower project here on Friday.

PM Abbasi said that the nations always remember those who work, adding that unfortunately it is 'a different case here as another decision came today'.

"The decision, at the end of the day, will be made by the public," he said, adding that the decision will go to the public before the 2018 elections.

"Those who work we drag them into courts, in countries where is no political stability things suffer," said the prime minister.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister said that the project is an engineering marvel and the government completed the project overcoming immense challenges.

The premier said that he is grateful that the project is up and running now, despite all the obstacles faced.

The prime minister said that for the first time in Pakistan's history, the energy generation base has been diversified.

The PM said that similar work is being carried out in the wind and solar energy projects.

While speaking about the ongoing ordeal of the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir, PM said that the issue is a challenge for the world conscience.



The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic, moral and political support to the people of Kashmir.

After the inauguration, the first unit of the hydroproject will generate 242 MW electricity.

The first unit will be followed by the second, third and fourth units at one-month intervals respectively.

The project will provide about five billion low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid every year.

Annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs 50 billion.