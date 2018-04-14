Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Punjab Power Development Company ex-official remanded into NAB's custody

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

An accountability court on Friday handed over former chief financial officer of the Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) Ikram Naveed to National Accountability Bureau on 13-day physical remand. Photo: file

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday handed over former chief financial officer of the Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) Ikram Naveed to National Accountability Bureau on 13-day physical remand.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment had accused the former chief financial officer of the Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) Ikram Naveed and others of embezzling funds worth Rs230 million. 

Later, the case was shifted to National Accountability Bureau and in this regard the accused was produced before the court by the National Accountability Bureau on Friday with plea of physical custody which was granted by the court.

Previously, an anti-corruption court had indicted former chief financial officer of Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC), Ikram Naveed, and others in Rs230 million embezzlement case.

Originally published in The News

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Chichawatni minor was not sexually assaulted, reveals Punjab police report

Chichawatni minor was not sexually assaulted, reveals Punjab police report

 Updated 29 minutes ago
PML-N lawmakers Nasir Mosa Zai, Bilal Virk join PTI

PML-N lawmakers Nasir Mosa Zai, Bilal Virk join PTI

 Updated 36 minutes ago
SC gives police 10 days to arrest main suspect in journalist’s killing

SC gives police 10 days to arrest main suspect in journalist’s killing

 Updated 42 minutes ago
All political parties should decide on formation of new provinces: PM Abbasi

All political parties should decide on formation of new provinces: PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Police recover two suicide jackets in Islamabad

Police recover two suicide jackets in Islamabad

 Updated 4 hours ago
MQM-P’s Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani joins PSP

MQM-P’s Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani joins PSP

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Supreme Court orders complete audit of Pakistan Railways

Supreme Court orders complete audit of Pakistan Railways

 Updated 6 hours ago
SC orders sewers across Karachi to be cleaned before first spell of rain

SC orders sewers across Karachi to be cleaned before first spell of rain

 Updated 6 hours ago
SC orders ATC to hear Model Town case on daily basis

SC orders ATC to hear Model Town case on daily basis

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM