Punjab Power Development Company ex-official remanded into NAB's custody

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday handed over former chief financial officer of the Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) Ikram Naveed to National Accountability Bureau on 13-day physical remand.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment had accused the former chief financial officer of the Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) Ikram Naveed and others of embezzling funds worth Rs230 million.

Later, the case was shifted to National Accountability Bureau and in this regard the accused was produced before the court by the National Accountability Bureau on Friday with plea of physical custody which was granted by the court.

Previously, an anti-corruption court had indicted former chief financial officer of Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC), Ikram Naveed, and others in Rs230 million embezzlement case.

