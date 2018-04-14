Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 14 2018
By
Jawad Shoaib

SC orders sewers across Karachi to be cleaned before first spell of rain

By
Jawad Shoaib

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday directed authorities to clean sewers across Karachi before the first spell of monsoon rain.

A two-judge bench comprising of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Faisal Arab was hearing a case concerning Sindh's water and sewerage problems in the Supreme Court's Karachi registry.

During the hearing, Justice Sajjad remarked, “If sewers are not cleaned before the first spell of rain, then people will suffer greatly.”

Additional Advocate-General Sindh Sarwar Khan informed the bench that on the orders of the Sindh Water Commission, measures, including cleaning of sewers, have been initiated.

To this, Justice Arab responded, “It’s shameful that work has just started.”

“You should have started work on your own,” he added.

The two-judge bench further remarked, “Monsoon season is upon us, when will the work be completed?”

Stating that clean water is a basic necessity of life, Justice Arab said, “People should be provided with clean water.”

Meanwhile, Petitioner Advocate Shahab Usto informed the bench that four big drains in the metropolis are being cleaned. “There are 30 big and 500 small drains in Karachi,” he said.

“The Sindh government is allocating Rs500 million for cleaning drains across the city,” the petitioner advocate added.

The court while directing that a progress report be submitted, adjourned the hearing of the case till May 5.

