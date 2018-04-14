Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 14 2018
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem finishes eighth in javelin final at Commonwealth Games

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem who had qualified for the finals, could not make an impressive mark as he finished eighth in the event.

Nadeem had given Pakistan some hope, after Pakistani weightlifters Nooh Dastagir Butt and Taha Talib had bagged a bronze, along with Mohammad Bilal who gave Pakistan their third bronze of the tournament in the boxing event.

Pakistan added another medal to their tally after Tayyab Raza finished third in men’s 125kg wrestling competition at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Nadeem's throw in Group B qualifier was 80.45m, which is also a new national record by any Pakistani in men’s javelin throw competition.

He improved his previous record which was 78.33m.

However, Arshad finished eighth in the event with 76.02m.

If Arshad had managed to win a medal he would have been the first Pakistani in more than 50 years to win a javelin throw medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games.

The last Pakistani to win a medal in the javelin competition was in 1996. Mohammad Nawaz had clinched Bronze in Jamaica.

