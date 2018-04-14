Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 14 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSB assures cash reward for Inam Butt, other medalists of CWG2018

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

Mohammad Inam Butt celebrating after his win. — Geo News screengrab 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board has assured that all the medal winners of Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will receive their due share of cash reward from the PSB as per the decided cash award policy.

Pakistani athletes won five medals, including a Gold and four Bronze medals in the event.

"PSB will pay to all the medal winners as per the cash award policy approved by the government," said Azam Dar, a senior official of Pakistan Sports Board.

According to policy, the Gold medalist – wrestler Mohammad Inam Butt – will receive 5 million rupees, while four Bronze medalists – wrestlers Tayyab Raza and Mohammad Bilal along with weightlifters Nooh Butt and Talha Talib – will receive one million each.

Meanwhile, in a separate message PSB president Riaz Pirzada and DG Aamer Ali Ahmed have congratulated Inam Butt on winning the Gold medal in Commonwealth Games wrestling event.

