ACC annual meeting in doubt as India begins lobbying against Dhaka venue

PCB Chairman and Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

India offers perks to block Dhaka meeting.

ICC’s Jay Shah leads parallel lobbying effort.

Majority back Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership, venue.



DHAKA: The Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) annual meeting has come under a cloud of uncertainty after India began lobbying member nations to oppose the scheduled gathering in Dhaka, Bangladesh, sources confirmed on Friday.

India’s opposition, reportedly due to the Bangladeshi venue, has now evolved into a full-scale effort to prevent the meeting from taking place. Sources said both the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have launched behind-the-scenes campaigns, urging member boards to skip the session and offering various incentives in exchange.

In a parallel effort, ICC Chairman Jay Shah has also started lobbying, urging member boards to write letters opposing the Dhaka meeting and to withhold participation.

According to insiders, Sri Lanka and now Oman have backed India’s stance and opposed the meeting being held in Dhaka. However, sources added that a majority of ACC members continue to support the event going ahead as scheduled and have reaffirmed their backing for President Mohsin Naqvi.

The ACC president has called the meeting for July 24, while member representatives are set to arrive in Dhaka on July 23. Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka have formally requested that the meeting be postponed or moved to a different location, citing their opposition to Bangladesh as host.

As tensions grow, insiders say the future of the annual session now hangs in the balance.

Last month, it was reported that the highly anticipated schedule for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will be announced in July.

According to a report, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a strong contender to host the prestigious tournament due to the standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCCI.

Indian media further reported that, if plans proceed smoothly, the tournament is likely to begin in the second week of September, with September 10 being considered as a tentative date of commencement.