 
Geo News

ACC annual meeting in doubt as India begins lobbying against Dhaka venue

India, Sri Lanka and Oman oppose venue; Mohsin Naqvi retains majority backing

By
Sohail Imran
|

July 11, 2025

PCB Chairman and Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Mens Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC
PCB Chairman and Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC 
  • India offers perks to block Dhaka meeting.
  • ICC’s Jay Shah leads parallel lobbying effort.
  • Majority back Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership, venue.

DHAKA: The Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) annual meeting has come under a cloud of uncertainty after India began lobbying member nations to oppose the scheduled gathering in Dhaka, Bangladesh, sources confirmed on Friday.

India’s opposition, reportedly due to the Bangladeshi venue, has now evolved into a full-scale effort to prevent the meeting from taking place. Sources said both the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have launched behind-the-scenes campaigns, urging member boards to skip the session and offering various incentives in exchange.

In a parallel effort, ICC Chairman Jay Shah has also started lobbying, urging member boards to write letters opposing the Dhaka meeting and to withhold participation.

According to insiders, Sri Lanka and now Oman have backed India’s stance and opposed the meeting being held in Dhaka. However, sources added that a majority of ACC members continue to support the event going ahead as scheduled and have reaffirmed their backing for President Mohsin Naqvi.

The ACC president has called the meeting for July 24, while member representatives are set to arrive in Dhaka on July 23. Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka have formally requested that the meeting be postponed or moved to a different location, citing their opposition to Bangladesh as host.

As tensions grow, insiders say the future of the annual session now hangs in the balance.

Last month, it was reported that the highly anticipated schedule for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will be announced in July.

According to a report, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a strong contender to host the prestigious tournament due to the standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCCI.

Indian media further reported that, if plans proceed smoothly, the tournament is likely to begin in the second week of September, with September 10 being considered as a tentative date of commencement.

U18 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan reach semi-final with win over China
U18 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan reach semi-final with win over China
Rayyan Imran wins gold medal at Dutch International Youth Regatta 2025
Rayyan Imran wins gold medal at Dutch International Youth Regatta 2025
Injured Shadab and Rauf out of Pakistan's squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Injured Shadab and Rauf out of Pakistan's squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Pakistan stun Bangladesh to seal third consecutive U18 Asia Cup win
Pakistan stun Bangladesh to seal third consecutive U18 Asia Cup win
India captain Gill hailed back home after 'brilliant' Test win
India captain Gill hailed back home after 'brilliant' Test win
Indian broadcaster Sanjog Gupta appointed as new ICC chief executive officer
Indian broadcaster Sanjog Gupta appointed as new ICC chief executive officer
Haris Rauf ruled out of MLC 2025, likely to miss Bangladesh T20Is
Haris Rauf ruled out of MLC 2025, likely to miss Bangladesh T20Is
Deep bags six as India crush England to seal historic Edgbaston win
Deep bags six as India crush England to seal historic Edgbaston win