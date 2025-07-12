Pakistan likely to miss Asia Cup Hockey in India over 'security concerns'

Pakistan and Indian hockey team players pictured during a match. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a possible setback for Pakistan hockey’s World Cup qualification ambitions, insiders have revealed that the federal government is strongly leaning towards barring the national team from participating in the upcoming Asia Cup Hockey Championship set to commence in Bihar, India, from August 29, The News reported.

Sources close to the Prime Minister’s Office have confirmed the publication that, after weeks of deliberation, it has been "decided in principle" not to send the national side across the border due to escalating safety concerns and heightened tensions fuelled by an aggressive anti-Pakistan narrative running rampant in sections of the Indian media.

"The situation across the border is far from conducive for our players," a senior government source disclosed on condition of anonymity.

"While the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was initially advised to wait for things to normalise, the emerging threats, especially targeting the visiting Pakistani squad, have forced the government to reconsider. The safety and well-being of our athletes remain our top priority, and under the prevailing circumstances, we cannot take such a risk".

The source further clarified that although no official communication has yet been issued to the PHF, the direction from the top tiers of government appears unmistakably clear. "We understand the consequences of non-participation, but the security situation cannot be ignored. A final decision will be conveyed soon," the official added.

The prospect of the Pakistan team's participation in the tournament in India has not gone well with social media users in the neighbouring country, who have resorted to posting threatening messages against the Green Shirts' visit.

"No nationalist will accept it. The nation will react — and it won't be peaceful," said a user named Aditi Sharma on X.

Meanwhile, Urvi wrote: "Letting Pakistan play here is playing with fire. Don't test the patience of a nation that buries its dead".

If Pakistan ultimately pulls out of the event, the repercussions could be dire. Not only would the green shirts forfeit crucial ranking points, but their path to qualifying for next year’s FIH Men's World Cup would become significantly steeper.

The Asia Cup acts as a vital qualifying event, and missing it may deal a serious blow to the already struggling national team's international standing.

The development has left the PHF in a fix, awaiting a formal word from the authorities while continuing preparations amid growing uncertainty. With the clock ticking and the stakes high, Pakistan hockey finds itself at a critical crossroads once again caught between ambition and unavoidable geopolitics.