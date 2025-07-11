 
Geo News

Cricket record: Ireland's Curtis Campher takes five wickets in five balls

"I just kind of stuck to my guns and kept it real simple and luckily it kind of went off," says cricketer

By
Reuters
|

July 11, 2025

Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher. — AFP/File
Ireland’s Curtis Campher has written his name into the record books of cricket by becoming the first male cricketer in professional history to take five wickets in five balls.

The all-rounder achieved the remarkable feat on Thursday while playing for Munster Reds in a domestic T20 Trophy match against the North-West Warriors in Dublin.

The game in question ended with Munster ultimately winning by 100 runs.

Campher began his spell by bowling Jared Wilson and trapping Graham Hume lbw to end the 12th over, then returned in the 14th to complete a hat-trick with the dismissal of Andy McBrine, before removing Robbie Millar and Josh Wilson to finish the streak.

"I wasn’t really sure what was happening," he told Cricket Ireland. "I just kind of stuck to my guns and kept it real simple and luckily it kind of went off."

Zimbabwe women’s all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu was the first to achieve the rare feat, after she claimed five wickets in five consecutive balls during a domestic under-19 T20 match against Eagles Women in 2024.

