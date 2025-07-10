BCCI seeks 'neutral venue' for ACC meeting over Dhaka security concerns

A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India. — Reuters/File

The upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Bangladesh is facing a potential change of venue following a formal request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to Indian media.

Reports by multiple India media outlets suggest that the BCCI is reluctant to send its delegation to Dhaka for the ACC meeting which was originally slated for July 24, citing "security and political concerns" in Bangladesh.

Sources indicate that the Indian cricket board has officially conveyed its reservations to the ACC and has requested that the meeting be shifted to a neutral venue.

This development comes after the BCCI has previously postponed a bilateral series in Bangladesh scheduled for August, reportedly due to similar apprehensions.

Now, with India set to host the 2025 Asia Cup, the board’s stance on travelling to Bangladesh has once again come under scrutiny.

Further reports state that if the meeting is not shifted from Dhaka, the BCCI may consider withdrawing from the proceedings altogether.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 2025 Asia Cup are ongoing, with uncertainty surrounding the defending champions' participation in matches against Pakistan due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Despite this, sources affirm that India and Pakistan are expected to continue competing against each other in ICC and ACC events, as no official directive has been issued by either board to avoid such encounters.

According to the proposed plan, the Asia Cup could be hosted in the UAE, with the tournament tentatively scheduled to begin on September 5 and conclude by September 21.

Dubai is likely to host the high-voltage Pakistan vs India clash on September 7, with the potential for a second meeting between the arch-rivals in the Super Four stage.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format and is expected to feature six teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE.

The Indian board has also approached the government for clearance on all Asia Cup-related matters, as it awaits a final decision on venue selection and participation protocols.

India are the defending champions, having clinched the previous Asia Cup (played in the ODI format) with a dominant 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final.