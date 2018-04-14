Route to peaceful resolution of Pak-India disputes runs through dialogue: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said the route to peaceful resolution of Pak-India disputes, including the core issue of Kashmir, runs through comprehensive and meaningful dialogue, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS was addressing the passing out parade of 137th PMA Long Course, 8th Mujahid Course and 56th Integrated Course held at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul. General Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion, where he viewed the parade and gave awards to top cadets.

"While such dialogue is no favour to any party, it remains the inevitable precursor to peace across the region," he said, adding that Pakistan remains committed to such a dialogue, but only on the basis of sovereign equality, dignity and honour.

The army chief said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and seeks harmonious and peaceful co-existence with all countries, especially its neighbours. "However, this desire for peace must not, in any sense, be construed as a sign of weakness. Our valiant armed forces are Alhamdulillah fully prepared to respond across the full spectrum of threat in a befitting manner."

Kashmir

He also expressed complete political and moral support to the basic right of self-determination for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

"Those peace loving innocent citizens are being subjected to one of the worst form of state terrorism. It is high time for the World community to wake up and play its positive role to bring peace to that unfortunate part of the Sub-Continent," General Bajwa said.

Terrorism

In his address, the army chief said that the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is not merely an operation, but an ideology.



"Pakistan has totally rejected extremism and terrorism. We also refuse to be pulled asunder on issues of sect, ethnicity, caste or creed. The diversity of Pakistan is our strength. The very resilience of Pakistan comes, not just from our military capacity, but from the synergetic mix of a people who have come together, willingly towards a single purpose," he said.

The COAS said that in this regard, the Pakistan Army is fully cognizant of its national responsibilities. "Today’s passing out is therefore, a true reflection of that responsibility, when we commission 67 cadets from Balochistan and 31 from FATA."

He said that the operation is guided by the collective resolve and belief that the forces won't relent until the last terrorist is eliminated from Pakistani soil.

General Bajwa said that due to the result of the past and ongoing operations, Pakistan has eliminated all organised presence of terrorists from its soil and now is going after the residual and scattered traces of it.

'Hybrid war'

Addressing the attendees, the COAS said: "Our enemies know that they cannot beat us fair and square and have thus subjected us to a cruel, evil and protracted hybrid war. They are trying to weaken our resolve by weakening us from within.

"Had it been any nation than ours, it would have disintegrated by now. But since we enjoy complete confidence and support of our nation, we have defeated every move of these inimical forces and will Insha'Allah, continue to do so," he said.

He said that as the army chief he is happy to see the progress the armed forces have made so far, attributing it to the willing sacrifices of Pakistani people in general and Pashtun tribesmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA in particular.

Peace in Afghanistan

General Bajwa mentioned that Pakistan is also committed to peace and Intra-Afghan reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan at all bilateral and multilateral forums.

"We sincerely believe that there will be no peace in Pakistan, if there is no peace in Afghanistan," he said. "Our peace is linked, therefore, we must work in unison with our Afghan brothers to achieve this goal."



Moreover, the army chief congratulated the cadets on the passing out, saying: "You are being commissioned in Pakistan Army at a time when Pakistan is facing enormous challenges both in conventional and sub-conventional domains.

"The future wars and challenges will put your abilities to test in upholding and carrying forward the fine traditions of this great institution to the hilt. I have full confidence that you will stand the test of times," he added.

Commandant Pakistan Military Academy Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, large number of senior serving and retired armed forces personnel, parents and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade.



In the parade, 31 cadets from FATA, 67 cadets from Balochistan and six Allied cadets from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were also among passing out cadets.

The Sword of Honour was awarded to academy senior under Officer Syed Hasnain Ali of 137th Long Course.

The President’s Gold Medal was given to Battalion Senior Under Officer Abdul Wahab Malik of 137th Long Course, and the Overseas Gold Medal to Academy Under Officer Saud from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of 137th Long Course.