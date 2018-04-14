Don't support any campaign outside law, constitution: Fazl

SWAT: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said on Saturday that he does not support any campaign outside the law and Constitution.

The JUI-F chief was addressing a gathering in Swat's Khwaza Khela area.

He said that Pakistan has no connection with the war, adding that the western concept under the name of liberty and open-mindedness has been rejected.

"We reject your open-mindedness," said the JUI-F chief. "We have been accused of siding with the Taliban," he further said.

He said that the people of Swat know how it is like leaving own home, adding that the Pakistan Army played a big role in restoring peace in the region.

The JUI-F chief said that his party supports the Constitution and the campaign is alive to constitute Pakistan's system as per Quran's teachings and Sunnah.

"This is our soil and we have to take this country forward," said Fazl.