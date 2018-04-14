Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Don't support any campaign outside law, constitution: Fazl

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

SWAT: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said on Saturday that he does not support any campaign outside the law and Constitution.

The JUI-F chief was addressing a gathering in Swat's Khwaza Khela area.

He said that Pakistan has no connection with the war, adding that the western concept under the name of liberty and open-mindedness has been rejected.

"We reject your open-mindedness," said the JUI-F chief. "We have been accused of siding with the Taliban," he further said.

He said that the people of Swat know how it is like leaving own home, adding that the Pakistan Army played a big role in restoring peace in the region.

The JUI-F chief said that his party supports the Constitution and the campaign is alive to constitute Pakistan's system as per Quran's teachings and Sunnah.

"This is our soil and we have to take this country forward," said Fazl.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan calls Indian protest on consular access to Sikh pilgrims ‘baseless’

Pakistan calls Indian protest on consular access to Sikh pilgrims ‘baseless’

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Uks founder says issues faced by women not trivialised anymore

Uks founder says issues faced by women not trivialised anymore

Updated 44 minutes ago
Pakistan Army condemns attack on Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence: ISPR

Pakistan Army condemns attack on Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence: ISPR

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shots fired at SC justice residence: Bar councils withdraw strike call on CJP's request

Shots fired at SC justice residence: Bar councils withdraw strike call on CJP's request

Updated 2 hours ago
Sattar should clarify Kamal's accusations, says Khalid Maqbool

Sattar should clarify Kamal's accusations, says Khalid Maqbool

 Updated 2 hours ago
Governments should come and go but respect should remain intact: Rafique

Governments should come and go but respect should remain intact: Rafique

Updated 4 hours ago
Two FC officials martyred, five injured in cross-border attack in Kurram Agency

Two FC officials martyred, five injured in cross-border attack in Kurram Agency

 Updated 5 hours ago
Labourer rescued from 100-feet deep well in Multan

Labourer rescued from 100-feet deep well in Multan

 Updated 6 hours ago
PSP's doors are forever closed for Farooq Sattar: Mustafa Kamal

PSP's doors are forever closed for Farooq Sattar: Mustafa Kamal

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM