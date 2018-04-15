Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Family attacked for refusing to handover daughters as vani in Rahim Yar Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

A family was attacked for refusing to hand over their two daughters as Vani during a jirga session in Rahim Yar Khan Sunday morning, sources told Geo News. Photo: file

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A family was attacked for refusing to hand over their two daughters as Vani during a jirga session in Rahim Yar Khan Sunday morning, sources told Geo News.

The jirga, which was called by the family of a woman after she married a man for her own choice 14 months ago, put a fine of Rs0.8 million on the man and ordered handover of his two sisters as Vani.

The man’s family paid the fine but refused to hand over their daughters. Following the refusal, the family was attacked and their crops were set on fire, the family members said.

Ubauro girl commits suicide to avoid Vani ruling by jirga

Girl also poisoned her parents who are said to be in critical condition

A case was registered against 34 people for setting the crops on fire. Police said that they are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

The police also shared that they have no information pertaining to jirga, adding that they will provide protection to the married couple as per law.

Vani is an ancient tradition which is tied to blood feuds among the various tribes and clans, where the females are forcibly married to the members of different tribes for the dispute settlement.

On March 17, a girl killed herself by drinking poison in Ubauro, Ghotki, after refusing to be made Vani, to pay for her brother’s decision to marry of his own free will.

The girl also poisoned her parents who are said to be in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

A jirga had decided that the girl must marry someone from her brother’s in-laws after he married a girl of his choice. The jirga also ordered her brother to pay Rs1 million.

The deceased's brother, Sarfaraz Sheikh, and Aasia contracted court marriage three months ago. Sheikh said a local feudal lord summoned a jirga following his marriage to Aasia.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan calls Indian protest on consular access to Sikh pilgrims ‘baseless’

Pakistan calls Indian protest on consular access to Sikh pilgrims ‘baseless’

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Uks founder says issues faced by women not trivialised anymore

Uks founder says issues faced by women not trivialised anymore

Updated 32 minutes ago
Pakistan Army condemns attack on Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence: ISPR

Pakistan Army condemns attack on Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence: ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
Shots fired at SC justice residence: Bar councils withdraw strike call on CJP's request

Shots fired at SC justice residence: Bar councils withdraw strike call on CJP's request

Updated an hour ago
Sattar should clarify Kamal's accusations, says Khalid Maqbool

Sattar should clarify Kamal's accusations, says Khalid Maqbool

 Updated 2 hours ago
Governments should come and go but respect should remain intact: Rafique

Governments should come and go but respect should remain intact: Rafique

Updated 4 hours ago
Two FC officials martyred, five injured in cross-border attack in Kurram Agency

Two FC officials martyred, five injured in cross-border attack in Kurram Agency

 Updated 5 hours ago
Labourer rescued from 100-feet deep well in Multan

Labourer rescued from 100-feet deep well in Multan

 Updated 6 hours ago
PSP's doors are forever closed for Farooq Sattar: Mustafa Kamal

PSP's doors are forever closed for Farooq Sattar: Mustafa Kamal

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM