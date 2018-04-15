Over 100 medicines at public hospitals in Punjab below standard

LAHORE: Laboratory tests of medicines being given to patients at government-run hospitals have revealed a high prevalence of spurious drugs.



The tests, overseen by the provincial health department, were conducted over a period of six months and revealed that more than 100 medicines were of substandard quality.

The medicines were obtained from 107 government hospitals, drug testing lab director Mohammad Shafiq informed Geo News.

The provincial drug unit spokesperson said the medicines have been ordered to be removed from the hospitals immediately and the production of specific batches has been halted.

Moreover, safety alerts have been issued for 45 of 80 medicines.

The medicines include those for treatment of heart problems, hepatitis, body ache, throat, acidity and anti-biotics.

The tests were undertaken on the provincial government’s orders. Moreover, further tests will be conducted to see at what temperature the medicines were stored at the hospitals.