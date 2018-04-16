Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM Abbasi, COAS Gen Bajwa arrive in Saudi Arabia to inspect IMCTC exercises

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 16, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi being received by Governer Dammam Sauf bin Nayaf Al-Saud upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz Air Base Dhahran here on April 15, 2018. Photo: PID
 

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to inspect the exercises of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC). 

A high-level delegation, including the Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir, is accompanying Prime Minister Abbasi.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi exchanging views with Governer Dammam Sauf bin Nayaf Al-Saud upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz Air Base Dhahran here on April 15, 2018. Photo: PID
 

The delegation will also witness the second stage of the Joint Gulf Shield military exercise, which has started in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with 24 countries to increase its defense cooperation with the leading world nations. 

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz had extended invitations to leading countries to participate in the Joint Gulf Shield military exercise, including the United States, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Turkey. 

The month-long exercise includes units from the army, navy, air force, and the special forces.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Karachi go-down blaze contained after KMC fire brigades' arrival

Karachi go-down blaze contained after KMC fire brigades' arrival

 Updated an hour ago
Unknown assailants kill two, injure three in Quetta

Unknown assailants kill two, injure three in Quetta

Updated 7 hours ago
JIT formed to probe firing at SC Justice Ijazul Ahsan's Lahore residence

JIT formed to probe firing at SC Justice Ijazul Ahsan's Lahore residence

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Pakistan dismisses Indian allegations of preventing envoy's meeting with Sikh pilgrims

Pakistan dismisses Indian allegations of preventing envoy's meeting with Sikh pilgrims

Updated 6 hours ago
Uks founder says issues faced by women not trivialised anymore

Uks founder says issues faced by women not trivialised anymore

Updated 11 hours ago
Pakistan Army condemns firing incident at Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence: ISPR

Pakistan Army condemns firing incident at Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence: ISPR

 Updated 12 hours ago
Shots fired at SC justice residence: Bar councils withdraw strike call on CJP's request

Shots fired at SC justice residence: Bar councils withdraw strike call on CJP's request

Updated 12 hours ago
Sattar should clarify Kamal's accusations, says Khalid Maqbool

Sattar should clarify Kamal's accusations, says Khalid Maqbool

 Updated 12 hours ago
Governments should come and go but respect should remain intact: Rafique

Governments should come and go but respect should remain intact: Rafique

Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM