PM Abbasi, COAS Gen Bajwa arrive in Saudi Arabia to inspect IMCTC exercises

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi being received by Governer Dammam Sauf bin Nayaf Al-Saud upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz Air Base Dhahran here on April 15, 2018. Photo: PID

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to inspect the exercises of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC).



A high-level delegation, including the Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir, is accompanying Prime Minister Abbasi.



The delegation will also witness the second stage of the Joint Gulf Shield military exercise, which has started in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with 24 countries to increase its defense cooperation with the leading world nations.

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz had extended invitations to leading countries to participate in the Joint Gulf Shield military exercise, including the United States, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Turkey.



The month-long exercise includes units from the army, navy, air force, and the special forces.