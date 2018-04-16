Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 16 2018
Karachi police round up 15 suspects in Lyari raid

Monday Apr 16, 2018

KARACHI: Multiple suspects were rounded up during a search operation carried out Sunday night by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the metropolis' Lyari locality, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

During a raid conducted late last night in Lyari, police said they had taken into custody 15 suspects for possible involvement in criminal activities. No cases were filed as of reporting time.

Further, civilians of a North Karachi locale caught two alleged dacoits Sunday night and subjected them to a beating, following which they were handed over to the authorities.

On the other hand, two people were injured during a firing incident in the Shireen Jinnah Colony and Rexer Line areas. It was unclear as to what was the cause of firing.

Pakistan world’s largest host of refugees: UNHCR

PML-N MPA Farooq Cheema joins PTI

Woman makes living by riding motorcycle-rickshaw in Rahim Yar Khan

LHC temporarily bans airing contemptuous speeches of Nawaz, Maryam and others

Pakistan witnessed decline in terrorism-linked fatalities: HRCP

Where has Karachi’s water gone, commission head asks KWSB MD

No development yet in probe into firing at Justice Ahsan's residence: CJP

Rain in parts of country turns weather pleasant

20-year-old arrested for raping minor cousin in Gujranwala

