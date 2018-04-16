Can't connect right now! retry
Rain in parts of country turns weather pleasant

Monday Apr 16, 2018

Rain in Quetta. Photo: Geo News

The weather took a pleasant turn as rain brought down temperatures and humidity in many parts of the country, while Karachi continues to battle the heat.

According to weather forecasts, the downpour that mainly started Sunday night will continue in different parts of the country for the next two to three days.

The areas which witnessed rain include Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan and Abbottabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Parachinar in Kurram Agency of Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin districts of Punjab.

Photo: Geo News

Moreover, downpour accompanied by lightning in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir inundated the streets. On the other hand, intermittent rain continued in Nakyal, Samahni and Bagh.

Southern parts of the country also saw rain and a decrease in temperature. However, rain and gusty winds in Balochistan affected daily like in mountainous areas of the province. The internet connections have also been disrupted as inundation in drains have affected fibre optic cables.

In Karachi, the weather remained hot and dry with humidity level being recorded at 52 per cent.

As per the meteorological department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27°C on Monday in the city, while maximum temperature would go as high as 37°C. 

