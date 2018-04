KARACHI: The Shaban moon was not sighted in the country on Monday, said Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman.



The first of Shaban will fall on April 18 (Wednesday), said Rehman.

Mufti Rehman, who chaired the committee, said Shab-e-Barat would be observed on the night between May 1 and 2 (Tuesday and Wednesday).