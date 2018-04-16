Can't connect right now! retry
PSP’s Syed Waseem returns to MQM-P

Monday Apr 16, 2018

MQM-Pakistan's PIB faction leader Dr Farooq Sattar addressing press conference along with Syed Waseem. Photo: Geo News

HYDERABAD: Member National Assembly Syed Waseem returned back to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan fold after meeting party’s (PIB faction) leader Dr Farooq Sattar.

Waseem had joined Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party on April 1. 

In a press conference here on Monday, Dr Sattar said that the party is going through tough times and reasoned politics is the need of today, adding that MQM is a family and will remain so in the future.

Sattar said that the party's symbol 'Kite' and its vote bank is a symbol of an ideology.

He welcomed Hussain in returning back to the party. Sattar said that when PSP's door was opened for him people kept joining the party as they thought one day he will be also in the PSP but as it has closed its door for him, people have stopped joining them. 

Hussain won the National Assembly seat from NA-220 (Hyderabad). He stood with Sattar during the intra-party rifts between the MQM factions. 

