Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI suggests former CJP Jillani, economist Ishrat Hussain for caretaker PM

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

Justice (R) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani (left), Ishrat Hussain (right). — Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has suggested the names of former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and economist Ishrat Hussain for caretaker prime minister of the country, a senior party member said Monday.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, PTI's Naeemul Haq said his party has finalised names for caretaker prime minister and Punjab chief minister.

Regarding the caretaker chief minister for Punjab, Haq said the PTI has finalised names of industrialist Abdul Razak Dawood and former State Bank of Pakistan governor Shahid Kardar.

He further said the country has been facing a serious economic crisis and contended that only an expert on economy can run the country during this period.

Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

Premier suggests opposition should nominate a bureaucrat, technocrat for position

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July.

The BBC further reported that PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi will present these names to Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah, who would then apprise the prime minister of the opposition's names.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Last week, Shah called on PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and held a discussion with him pertaining to the caretaker setup.

The prime minister shared the opinion of the government and its allies with the opposition leader on the name of the caretaker prime minister.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Intermediate board exams postponed in Peshawar due to officials' strike

Intermediate board exams postponed in Peshawar due to officials' strike

Updated an hour ago
Benazir Bhutto airport to shut down for commercial flights from April 20

Benazir Bhutto airport to shut down for commercial flights from April 20

 Updated an hour ago
PTI MPA Javed Nasim joins PML-Q

PTI MPA Javed Nasim joins PML-Q

Updated an hour ago
Open to negotiating with other political leaders, including Nawaz: Shah

Open to negotiating with other political leaders, including Nawaz: Shah

 Updated 3 hours ago
Persistent load-shedding: Mayor leads protest outside K-Electric office

Persistent load-shedding: Mayor leads protest outside K-Electric office

Updated 3 hours ago
Govt-owned luxury vehicles hidden after SC sought details, reveals CJP

Govt-owned luxury vehicles hidden after SC sought details, reveals CJP

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB acquires new documents on Sharifs' Avenfield properties

NAB acquires new documents on Sharifs' Avenfield properties

Updated 5 hours ago
One killed during protest against rape, murder of minor girl in Karachi

One killed during protest against rape, murder of minor girl in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
LHC did not ban Nawaz, Maryam's speeches, clarifies CJP

LHC did not ban Nawaz, Maryam's speeches, clarifies CJP

Updated 55 minutes ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM