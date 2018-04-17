PTI suggests former CJP Jillani, economist Ishrat Hussain for caretaker PM

Justice (R) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani (left), Ishrat Hussain (right). — Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has suggested the names of former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and economist Ishrat Hussain for caretaker prime minister of the country, a senior party member said Monday.



In an interview with BBC Urdu, PTI's Naeemul Haq said his party has finalised names for caretaker prime minister and Punjab chief minister.

Regarding the caretaker chief minister for Punjab, Haq said the PTI has finalised names of industrialist Abdul Razak Dawood and former State Bank of Pakistan governor Shahid Kardar.

He further said the country has been facing a serious economic crisis and contended that only an expert on economy can run the country during this period.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July.

The BBC further reported that PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi will present these names to Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah, who would then apprise the prime minister of the opposition's names.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Last week, Shah called on PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and held a discussion with him pertaining to the caretaker setup.

The prime minister shared the opinion of the government and its allies with the opposition leader on the name of the caretaker prime minister.