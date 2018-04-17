Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
APP

ECNEC clears Diamer Bhasha dam, poverty alleviation projects

By
APP

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Tuesday approved various energy, poverty alleviation, railways and access to justice projects with specific costs. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Tuesday approved various energy, poverty alleviation, railways and access to justice projects with specific costs.

The Diamer Basha Dam Project was approved at a total rationalised cost of Rs 474,000 million.The dam will have a 6.4 MAF live storage capacity and installed power capacity of 4,500 MW. After completion, the project will increase national water storage capacity of Pakistan from 38 days to 45 days and will enhance life span on downstream reservoirs, including Tarbela Dam.

Revision of Gawadar-Lasbela Livelihoods Support Project was approved at a total rationalized cost of Rs 2,998.10 million. The project, aimed at poverty reduction in two districts of Balochistan i.e. Gawadar & Lasbella, comprises major initiatives, including community development, fisheries development and rural infrastructure improvement.

Evacuation of power from 1320 MW RLNG power plant near Trimmu, Jhang, was approved at a total rationalised cost of Rs 4,231.83 million.

The revision of the federal programme under ‘Access to Justice Programme’ was accorded approval at a total rationalized cost of Rs 4,711.981 million. The ongoing project is aimed at implementing legislative, judicial, police and administrative reforms with construction of required physical infrastructure including office buildings.

The ECNEC approved replacement of old and obsolete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh main line section of Pakistan Railways (revised) at a total rationalized cost of Rs 18,346.60 million. The scope of work of this project also included remodeling of Yousafwala railway station and up-gradation of 24 unmanned railway level crossings into manned ones.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

 Updated 52 minutes ago
PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

 Updated an hour ago
London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

 Updated an hour ago
Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Updated 43 minutes ago
New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

 Updated 5 hours ago
PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM