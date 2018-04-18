Can't connect right now! retry
COAS assures Uzbek army delegation of peace-enhancing measures

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

RAWALPINDI: An Uzbek government delegation headed by Lieutenant General Makhmudov Victor Vladimirovich, secretary security council under the president of Uzbekistan, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including security situation in the region, were discussed, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).  

The ISPR statement said that the visiting delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for stability in the region. 

The Uzbek side expressed the need for actualising the great potential for cooperation among the two brotherly countries in all fields, including trade, connectivity, security and military-to-military cooperation, the ISPR added.  

The army chief reportedly thanked the delegation for their sentiments and assured full cooperation and support from Pakistan in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability.

