Water and drainage commission summons K-Electric CEO on April 23

KARACHI: The Supreme Court-mandated water and drainage commission summoned on Wednesday the Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric Tayyab Tareen.

The commission, headed by retired judge of the apex court Amir Hani Muslim, has summoned the KE chief to share steps taken by the power utility to remove the mesh of electricity wires passing through nullahs in different parts of the metropolis.

“The KE CEO should appear before the court on April 23,” remarked Justice (retd) Muslim.

Earlier in the day, the water commission head flanked by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and officers of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) visited different drains including Gujjar Nullah, Mehmoodabad Nullah and Pachar Nullah.

Justice (retd) Muslim ordered the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation officers to immediately clean the stormwater drains and remove encroachments around them.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the commission had expressed displeasure over the non-completion of the cleaning drive and directed Akhtar to immediately start working on cleaning all the storm-water drains.

The commission had also ordered an inquiry into the allotment of housing societies in Hyderabad. Irrigation Secretary Jamal Mustafa Syed was ordered to conduct the probe and submit a report to the commission.

On April 16, Justice Muslim had reprimanded the KWSB Managing Director Khalid Sheikh over the city’s water crises.

Muslim, who heads the judicial commission investigating the failure the authorities to provide clean drinking water and improve sanitation conditions in Sindh, expressed anger at KWSB for failing to ensure the provision of water to people in the city.

"What is happening in Karachi? Where has all the water gone? Call MD water board, where is he? If he is busy then where are the other officers?” the commission head asked during a hearing at the Sindh High Court.

The commission questioned the KWSB MD pertaining to water crises in the city. "Do you read the newspapers? People are hurling abuses at you. Are you aware of this? Water isn't available in areas neigbouring hydrants. People install water lines, but they still don't get water,” remarked Muslim.

Sheikh, in his response, said that people who are getting water should be thankful. To which, the commission head responded: “Why are you speaking like this? It is your responsibility to provide water to people. You have destroyed the process of water distribution.”