Security forces inspect a crime scene in Balochistan. Photo: Geo News file

DERA BUGTI: Three minors were injured after a remote-controlled bomb exploded in Dera Bugti on Tuesday, said sources in the Levies force.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion.

The bomb was installed on a road near Pathar Nala, informed Levies sources.





This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is received.